News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever

It's official! Younger siblings are funnier

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They're always said to be the babies of the family, however a new study has shown that the youngest siblings are the funniest members of the clan.

This treehouse is actually a hotel room high up in a French forest
1:30

This treehouse is actually a hotel room high up in a French forest
The 'Sisters' trailer drops - and it's everything
2:20

The 'Sisters' trailer drops - and it's everything
Emma Watson RELIVES Embarassing Harry Potter Outtake
2:24

Emma Watson RELIVES Embarassing Harry Potter Outtake
Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
4:30

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
Timeless, Time Warp or Time To Hide?: Natasha Lyonne
2:35

Timeless, Time Warp or Time To Hide?: Natasha Lyonne
5 Nickelodeon Shows That NEED Revivals
4:52

5 Nickelodeon Shows That NEED Revivals
0626_movies_mos_cavill2
4:24

INTERVIEW: Henry Cavill for 'Man of Steel'
Couple dies four minutes apart after 70 years of marriage
0:53

Couple dies four minutes apart after 70 years of marriage
0603_bhg_karen_cake
3:15

Karen's Sticky Semolina Cake
Songwriting Teen Sings For A Cure

Songwriting Teen Sings For A Cure
Dad Takes Photo of His Daughter Every Day for Three Years
2:28

Dad Takes Photo of His Daughter Every Day for Three Years
These Guys Build the Most Epic Toilet Paper Fort in Walmart
11:59

These Guys Build the Most Epic Toilet Paper Fort in Walmart
 

According to a new YouGov study, there are major differences in character between first and last born children and how they think their personality fits into the family.

RELATED: Family found hidden treasure buried under their floorboards
RELATED: Woman claims family holiday was cancelled with a 'f*** you' email from Expedia

The study found that the oldest child feels a greater weight of responsibility, while the youngest family member is more likely to be carefree, relaxed and a lot funnier than their older siblings.

Younger siblings are said to be the funniest. Pictured: Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Getty Images.

In fact, the study found that the 46 per cent of youngest children thought they were the funniest in their family, as opposed to just 26 per cent of older children.

The most significant difference in the study was in feeling the burden of responsibility.

Most (54%) first borns say they were more responsible than their siblings, compared to 31% of last borns.

Last borns thought they were more relaxed than their older siblings, more easy-going and that they were more favoured by their parents.

Older siblings are said to be more responsible, successful and organised. Pictured: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Getty Images.

When parental attention shifts to a newborn, older siblings are forced to learn the ropes all on their own. Pictured: Gigi and Bella Hadid. Getty Images.

However while things seemed to be leaning toward the youngest position being the best in the family, older siblings were found to be more successful, more responsible, more organised, more able to prioritise their own life, more self-confident and more family orientated.

According to the study: "Older children, having had more time to get on in life, are more likely to say they are more successful than their siblings."

However once paternal attention turns to a newborn child, the first borns usually have to learn the ropes themselves and become more self-sufficient.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top