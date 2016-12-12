It's official! Younger siblings are funnier

They're always said to be the babies of the family, however a new study has shown that the youngest siblings are the funniest members of the clan.

According to a new YouGov study, there are major differences in character between first and last born children and how they think their personality fits into the family.

The study found that the oldest child feels a greater weight of responsibility, while the youngest family member is more likely to be carefree, relaxed and a lot funnier than their older siblings.

In fact, the study found that the 46 per cent of youngest children thought they were the funniest in their family, as opposed to just 26 per cent of older children.

The most significant difference in the study was in feeling the burden of responsibility.

Most (54%) first borns say they were more responsible than their siblings, compared to 31% of last borns.

Last borns thought they were more relaxed than their older siblings, more easy-going and that they were more favoured by their parents.

However while things seemed to be leaning toward the youngest position being the best in the family, older siblings were found to be more successful, more responsible, more organised, more able to prioritise their own life, more self-confident and more family orientated.

According to the study: "Older children, having had more time to get on in life, are more likely to say they are more successful than their siblings."

However once paternal attention turns to a newborn child, the first borns usually have to learn the ropes themselves and become more self-sufficient.

