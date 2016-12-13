News

Expert warns against Blake’s FODMAP diet

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Three months after welcoming her second daughter, Blake Lively has vowed to get back into her skinny jeans by sticking to a gluten-free low FODMAP diet.

RELATED: Blake Lively makes first post-baby appearance, looks flawless
RELATED: Blake Lively welcomes second child with Ryan Reynolds

But what does that actually mean – and is it recommended for weight loss?

According to accredited Nutritional Medicine Practitioner Fiona Tuck, the FODMAP diet is extremely restrictive and aimed at those with digestive issues.

Blake welcomed her second - as yet to be publicly named - daughter in September. Photo: Getty images

“The FODMAP diet is mainly prescribed to help manage irritable bowel type conditions such as tummy pain and bloating,” Fiona tells Be.

“FODMAP is an acronym that stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides Monosacaccharides and Polyols. Basically this refers to types of sugars that are poorly absorbed in the intestines which some people are more reactive to.”

“New Years resolution started early,” Blake captioned this pic. “I WILL fit into my jeans again.” Photo: Instagram/blakelively

Fiona reveals there’s a whole host of foods to avoid on this diet including (deep breath) dairy products, sweetened yoghurts, grains, apples, apricots, blackberries, cherries, dried fruit, mango, peaches, pears, plums, watermelon, asparagus, artichoke, avocado, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, mushrooms, onion, peas, garlic, shallots, snow peas, beetroot and fennel.

For those who don’t suffer from irritable bowel conditions, cutting out foods can be harmful to your health.

Pictured here a few months before the birth, Blake has now vowed to get back into her jeans. Photo: Getty images

“[It] could put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies if you do not ensure you are eating a variety of different nutrient containing foods every day,” says Fiona.

Blake, 29, was back in a bikini for work just eight months after welcoming her first daughter James in 2014, and admits she feels the pressure of Hollywood body expectations.

"There's pressure to lose [baby weight], or women are supposed to look like they did when they were 19 right after you give birth to your child,” she explained. “I think it's silly."

But with Blake vowing to start her New Years Eve resolution early with pre-packaged meals from Epicured which can cost up to $30, Fiona advises those interested in a low FODMAP diet to be aware of its restrictions.

In addition to her diet, Blake has also been working out with her trainer Don Saladino. Photo: Instagram/donsaladino

“It can help relieve bloating so can help with the appearance of a flatter tummy, and by cutting out so many foods and carbohydrates weight loss may be a side effect of this diet,” says Fiona. “I wouldn't pick it for a weight loss diet due to its complicated regulations, it is more geared towards tummy and digestive issues.”

