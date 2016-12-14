You've been fake tanning wrong your whole life

Summer is here and so are those dodgy fake tans - complete with patchy pits and streaky stains.

We're all about busting out a cheeky bottle of colour but that tandoori chicken look is soooo 2011.

RELATED: Terry Biviano's Dally M Fake Tan Game Was Out of Control

RELATED: You Can Now Fake Tan With Instant Coffee

GALLERY: Worst Celeb Fake Tans Ever

Be's teamed up with beauty vlogger babe Brittney Lee Saunders, (ahem, she has more than 850K YouTube subscribers and 500K plus Insta followers) to get the low down on the perfect tan.

"I tan every week," Brittney explains.

"But I've certainly had some tan fails. My worst habit is sleeping with tan on my face and waking up the next morning with a big white line going from the corner of my mouth across my face....from drooling. Yep!"

Here are Brittney's tips to nail your fakey this summer:

1. Always tan on Thursdays

Thursday night is always tan night – it's perfect timing for going out on the weekend. You can always top up with a gradual tanning moisturiser come Monday but never layer a new dark tan on top of an old one, it never works!

2. Always scrub first

Preparation is key, make sure you're nicely exfoliated before applying. You can even use household products like baking soda for this.

3. Use a mitt

It makes me cringe when I hear about girls applying their tan with their hands, eek!

4. Contour your cheekbones with a small sponge

I love using a beauty blender sponge for my moisturiser and base foundation but it's also great for contouring fake tan on your face.

5. Dry properly

Blow dry yourself with the 'cool' setting on your blow dryer so you're not sticky.

6. Long sleeve Pajamas

Sleep in long-sleeved PJs to avoid streaking and totally wrecking your sheets.

The biggest thing to remember is I do NOT go in the sun – that's way too risky.

My fave tan is Bondi Sands Ultra Dark Foam. Once it's washed off, pair it with Benefit's Hoola Bronzer and you'll be glowing all night!