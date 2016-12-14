You've been fake tanning wrong your whole life

News

We're all about busting out a cheeky bottle of colour but that tandoori chicken look is soooo 2011.

Be's teamed up with beauty vlogger babe Brittney Lee Saunders, (ahem, she has more than 850K YouTube subscribers and 500K plus Insta followers) to get the low down on the perfect tan.

Brittney Lee Saunders always rocks the perfect tan. Photo: Brittney Saunders Instagram

"I tan every week," Brittney explains.

"But I've certainly had some tan fails. My worst habit is sleeping with tan on my face and waking up the next morning with a big white line going from the corner of my mouth across my face....from drooling. Yep!"

Here are Brittney's tips to nail your fakey this summer:

1. Always tan on Thursdays
Thursday night is always tan night – it's perfect timing for going out on the weekend. You can always top up with a gradual tanning moisturiser come Monday but never layer a new dark tan on top of an old one, it never works!

Brittney shows us what NOT to do while tanning in the video above. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

2. Always scrub first
Preparation is key, make sure you're nicely exfoliated before applying. You can even use household products like baking soda for this.

3. Use a mitt
It makes me cringe when I hear about girls applying their tan with their hands, eek!

Brittney brings the LOLs in our tanning fail video. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

4. Contour your cheekbones with a small sponge
I love using a beauty blender sponge for my moisturiser and base foundation but it's also great for contouring fake tan on your face.

5. Dry properly
Blow dry yourself with the 'cool' setting on your blow dryer so you're not sticky.

6. Long sleeve Pajamas
Sleep in long-sleeved PJs to avoid streaking and totally wrecking your sheets.

We're trying to avoid the Ross-from-Friends streaky tan vibe.

The biggest thing to remember is I do NOT go in the sun – that's way too risky.

Brit's favourite tan is Bondi Sands dark foam. Photo: Brittney Saunders Instagram

My fave tan is Bondi Sands Ultra Dark Foam. Once it's washed off, pair it with Benefit's Hoola Bronzer and you'll be glowing all night!

Brit's choice of bronzer is Benefit's Hoola. Photo: Brittney Lee Saunders YouTube

