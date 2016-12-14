Let's face it. Life can be pretty hard sometimes.

The weirdest life hacks revealed

Between juggling your busy work schedule, your social diary and leaving space for some all important pizza and Netflix time in between, things can get hectic.

Which is why our ears prick up every time we hear someone's awesome life hack that will cut any of our chore times in half.

And now a Reddit thread has come to life which has revealed the top timesaving hacks people have discovered throughout their lives.

Here's some of the best nuggets of wisdom from the thread which we’re definitely going to start using.

How to stop a headache

There's nothing worse than that dreaded numbing pain you feel when a migraine starts to come on. Usually we reach for the nearest painkillers to give us some respite but it turns out there's something else we should be trying first.

“If you feel a migraine coming on, chug a few glasses of ice water and give yourself the worst brain freeze you've ever had. It may stop the migraine,” one Redditer said.

“My aunt gave me that tip about five years ago after I had a terrible migraine that put me in the hospital.

“The very next migraine I got, as soon as I started to see the aura, I drank a bunch of ice water and gave myself brain freeze a good three times. It worked - the aura fizzled out and the headache never came.

“Since then, I use that trick every time, and I'll be damned, it works every time.”

How to eat a kiwi without the mess

If you love chowing down on a kiwi fruit for your afternoon snack but you hate having to peel it and scoop out the inside, then this one is for you.

“Try eating a kiwi fruit like an apple. Just bite in. Ignore the fuzzy stuff. You won't recognize it. I always eat it like this,” Reddit user charlychuckle wrote.

How to unblock sinuses

Having a blocked nose is never fun.

While we all may wish ourselves sick at some stage in our lives as an excuse to get out of going to that family gathering or a work function, once you actually get sick you instantly regret it all.

And possibly one of the most dreaded sicknesses of them all is the common cold, which leaves your nose feeling like your head has just been dunked in a bucket of water.

However one Reddit user had a genius way of unblocking your nose, without the need for a full box of tissues.

"Nose plugged? Sinuses filled solid?," the Reddit user said.

"Twelve drops of tabasco sauce into 16 ounces of warm water. Stir. Drink. It's like swallowing heat.

"And a few minutes later, your tubes will be clear."

Making your drive go by faster

If you've a long drive ahead of you, then this driving hack may be your new best friend.

"I haven't done this in a while, but when I was driving somewhere with a friend or two in the car, I'd tell them to scream as loud as they could. Like just really scream," a Redditer said.

"Separately, and then together. It sounds super weird, but it feels kinda cool.

"Driving in a car though, no one else will hear it. I've done it alone too (not in quite a while though). I dunno. Just try it."

Weird food combos

We've heard of chocolate with cheese dip, Oreos baked inside cookies and spaghetti cake but this thread has brought some new food combos to light.

According to the people of Reddit, people should "try oatmeal with butter and salt and pepper" and for an added bonus, randomly "add powdered parmesan".

Others recommended putting salt on pineapple and watermelon and microwaving everything.

"I microwave cookies. I microwave croissants. I microwave sandwiches. I microwave cake. It's amazing," one person said.

