Khloe reveals lifelong battle with food

When it comes to celebs who won 2016 with their epic revenge bods, no one did it better than Khloe Kardashian.

But after a tumultuous year that saw her finally divorce her troubled husband Lamar Odom, the reality TV has opened up about how she finally broke the vicious cycle she had with comfort eating.

“I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life," she told Health magazine. "I was like: 'Food has never helped me lose weight.'"

Channelling her pain into exercise, the 32-year-old joined a gym and called her friend and celebrity personal trainer Gunnar Peterson for help.

The reality star admits it doesn't help that her petite sisters don't need to work as hard as she does.

“Kim can eat anything, and I’m like, ‘I hate you.’ The nutritionist was like, ‘Kim has a body like a Ferrari, and you have a body like a Honda,’" she admits. "I was like, ‘Yep, that sounds about right. That’s my life—you just summed it up right there.’”

Khloe recently revealed her daily diet is now mostly carb and dairy free, and includes lots of steamed veggies, nuts, fruit and lean protein.

But that hasn't always been the case.

"I was a mindless eater. I ate for comfort. I also ate out of boredom and habit. I ate when I was unhappy (which I’m sure many of you can relate to)," she wrote in her book 'Strong Looks Better Naked'.

"I even ate chips because I love the crunchy sound they make. And I didn’t give much thought to what I was eating, or what I was putting inside my body, except hummus, of course, which is one of my weaknesses."

But rather than comfort eating followed by fad diets which included juice cleanses and Beyonce’s famed Master Cleanse, the smoking hot star is all about being healthy now.

“I don't care what weight I am. It's genuinely about me being healthy,” she tells Health magazine.

