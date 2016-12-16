Rich kids torch a $150K car for fun

This isn’t the first time the Rich Kids of Instagram have outraged many in the past by using money to wipe after going to the toilet and using Champers to wash the car.

But, the latest stunt posted to Instagram showed them setting fire to a $150K Mercedes and the Internet really isn’t happy about it.

They even captioned the video: ‘We were bored so we burned G-Wagon for a laugh.'

The clip showed shows one guy throw something onto the seat of the car and it goes up in flames.

He and his friend seem pretty pleased with themselves afterwards.

The footage has since been removed from the social media site but the tone of comments about the flamboyant waste is one of outrage.

One follower wrote: “You just waste all your money when people don't have any to buy food. Appreciate what you have instead of burning stuff to make you happy.”

Another commented: “This page is proof that money cannot buy you class.”

And finally: “You ain’t rich u just stupid.”

None of that seems to stop these kids though - another recent post shows a Rolex being flushed down the toilet. Those things cost over $13,000.

This isn’t the only way the ‘kids’ flaunt their wealth – the Instagram feed is a stream of mega yachts, magnums of Champagne and private jets.

You name it, they are showing it off.

