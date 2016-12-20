Touching new portrait of the Queen and Prince Charles

They're two of the most photographed people in the world and now Prince Charles and the Queen have posed for a very sweet professional shot.

The royal mother and son share a tender moment in the snap, which was taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by Nick Knight.

RELATED: Prince Harry's hopes for his children

RELATED: TWO new queens in 2017

Prince Charles looks adoringly at his 90-year-old mother in the photo, with the snap capturing a tender moment between the 68-year-old royal and his mother.

The portrait was taken just before the final night of the Queen's 90th birthday at the Royal Windsor Hose Pageant back in May and has been released now to mark the end of her birthday celebrations.

In the picture, it seems that the Queen is desperately trying to hold back a laugh as Prince Charles cracks a joke.

Charles keeps his hand on the back of the gold, ornate throne the Queen is sitting on, while dressed in a formal black tuxedo.

The Queen looks elegant and classy in a blue dress with crochet detailing , which she matched with her signature pearl earrings and necklace.

The portrait has been released just one day after it was reported that two of the most popular royal women on the planet are about to become queens.

According to New Idea, royal sources have confirmed that both Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will step up for their coronations in 2017.

It's believed that both Mary and Kate, who have become close friends since marrying into royalty, are ready for the next chapter in their royal journey.

The news comes after it was announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William won't spend Christmas Day with the Queen at Sandringham but instead with the Duchess' family, sending off a clear sign from the royals that they are trying to move with the modern times.

Indeed, according to one of Kate's closest confidents, the mother-of-two's regal appearance at The Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace on December 8th, where she showed up in Diana's tiara, signified how she's ready to step up to the challenge.

Kate hadn't worn a tiara since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge and it's been reported that the people also want Prince William and his wife as their next head of monarchy as Prince Charles is not as popular as them.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram