Kris Jenner’s epic Christmas decorations

If anyone was going to have OTT Christmas decorations, it was going to be Kris Jenner!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch released a video titled 'Kris’s Jenner’s Kandyland Wonder' and her Calabassas home looks extremely festive.

The mum-of-six enlisted the help of floral designer Jeff Leatham, and he reveals it took 24 hours to get the enormous tree lit up!

“All my kids and myself look forward to Christmas,” Kris, 60, says in the clip for Architectural Digest.

There are huge toy soldier mannequins in the backyard, cotton snowballs as well as white reindeer with moving antlers.

“The reindeer haven’t been named yet,” Kris says of the figurines.

“Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint are going to choose names.”

Kris isn’t the only one in the klan with epic decorations.

Jonathan Cheban released a video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s over-the-top Christmas décor this weekend.

Jonathan captured Kimye’s house glistening in lights in a series of photos posted to his Snapchat account.

“OMG Kim this tree is so big, it’s literally Rockefeller Center in Bel-Air,” Cheban says in the video.

Earlier in December pictures emerged showing Kim’s ginormous tree being delivered to her and Kanye’s Calabasas home but this is the first time we’ve seen the tree lit up in all its glory.

The towering tree looks like a huge shining beacon in the snap, however it’s the outside of the mansion that caught our attention.

In another video Cheban posted, Kim’s adorable three-year-old toddler North can be heard squealing in the background.

The video comes after Kim broke her 10-week absence from the social scene at a Christmas party with her friends.

The reality star has been keeping a very low profile since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October and Kanye ended up in hospital due to a ‘mental breakdown’ just one month later.

However it seems she’s making her way back into the spotlight as she’s made her first public appearance at Shelli Azoff's Christmas bash.

