Queen speaks out on Harry's new love

When it comes the royal family, the Queen's approval is really all that matters.

While Kate Middleton may be the sweetheart of the nation and Prince Charles in heir to the throne, if somebody wants to bring a new person into the fold, they will need to get the Queen's nod first.

And now, the it's been revealed exactly what Her Majesty thinks of Prince Harry's new lady love, Suits actress Meghan Markle.

The 32-year-old royal has been dating Markle for the past few months and although she has yet to meet the monarch, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly thrilled to see her grandson so happy.

A source told Us Weekly: "She's delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship."

Meghan, who recently spent a week in London on a romantic break with Harry and the royals, has reportedly been seeking advice from Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf and private secretary Ed Lane Fox.

The source said:"There have been times where Meghan's been unsure [of protocol and having a direct line to Harry's most trusted aides has been a godsend."

The Canadian actress has also reportedly turned to Sophie Trudeau - the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau - for advice on how to cope with the attention surrounding her relationship.

"Sophie went through a similar situation. She was a television host and focused a lot on pop culture - then she became the story herself. Mentor might be too big of a word, but Sophie's unique insight has been so helpful," the source said.

It's also been reported that Prince Harry is head over heels in love with Markle and a wedding could be on the cards sooner than we think.

Fingers crossed.

Extra reporting by Bang Showbiz

