Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?
Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Christmas brainteaser bonanza: How many can you get?

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

There’s nothing like a bumper brainteaser session to make your family Christmas a competitive showdown.

We all know that one family member who thinks they’ll be able to spot the hidden object within seconds but fall at the last hurdle and spend the rest of the night sulking in the corner.

So in true Christmas spirit, we’ve found five mind-boggling puzzles that will leave your whole family scratching their heads over the festive period.

Spot Rudolph

Rudolph may be Santa’s most prized reindeer, however in this Christmas brainteaser, created by Playbuzz, the red-nosed animal is hiding somewhere in the snow.

Can you spot Rudolph in this brainteaser? Photo: Playbuzz

In the picture, Rudolph is surrounded by 14 other similar reindeer, who are all standing in the exact same pose with their tongue’s sticking out.

The reindeer are wearing a tiny Santa hat in between their antlers but if you look close enough, you’ll see Rudolph on the bottom right with his infamous red nose.

If you look close, you'll see his red nose sticking out. Photo: Playbuzz

Find the Christmas tree

The next Christmas brainteaser was created by the Czech tourist board and asks people to find the single Christmas tree amongst the Prague landscape.

Prague’s historic landmark building are shown at nighttime in the picture, with snow falling all around them.

Can you find the Christmas tree in Prague's historic landscape? Photo: Czech tourist board.

However there is a Christmas tree lurking in there somewhere, can you find it?

While it’s hard to spot, as the colours in the picture are all so similar, if you look closely at the bottom right, you’ll see the Christmas tree in all its glory.

The tree can be seen glistening on the bottom right of the picture. Photo: Czech tourist board.

The tree is glistening with different coloured lights and once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it.

Find Santa in the fairground

Santa is not supposed to be seen by anyone so when he arrived at this family fair, he hid himself so well, nobody can seem to find him.

The makers of the optical illusions, Channel Mum, have released this puzzling picture and it’s proving to be one of the hardest ones yet.

Santa is hiding in this Christmas fairground. Photo: Channel Mum.

The brainteaser is set in a magical snow-covered fairground, complete with a ski slope, a merry-go-round and even dancing gingerbread men.

While there are a few people dressed in Santa hats and red coats down the bottom of the picture, they’re not Santa Claus so you’ll need to keep looking.

Have you found him yet?

If you look closely, you'll see his head sticking up at the igloo. Photo: Channel Mum.

If you zoom in and look hard enough at the igloo, you’ll see Santa’s head popping up from the back, right-hand side.

Spot the robin amongst the reindeer

Who knew a robin could seamlessly camouflage in with a group of reindeer?

Well in this tricky puzzle, there’s one sneaky robin who’s managed to shied itself from the harsh snow by getting in amongst a pack of red-nosed reindeer.

The brainteaser, which was created by laser eye clinic, Focus Clinics, shoes the reindeer all muffled up in red and yellow scarfs and some of them are even wearing Christmas hats.

There's a robin hiding in amongst the reindeer. Photo: Focus.

But if have good eyesight, you might see a tiny robin on the back of one of the reindeer’s back.

Turn your eye the middle of the puzzle and on the left hand side, two reindeer over, you’ll spot the bird.

The little bird can be seen if you have great eyesight. Photo: Focus.

Find Good King Wenceslas

Good King Wenceslas is may be trying to bring the people of his snow-covered village supplies in the storm, but in this brainteaser, he’s lost his way.

Optical Express have created this tough puzzle which looks like it’s easy but once you start, you’ll find it’s actually really hard.

Can you find Good King Wenceslas in this brainteaser? Photo: Optical Express.

The puzzle features small log cabin on the bottom left-hand side of the photos and a man walking nearby.

However don’t be fooled by the man, as that’s not Good King Wenceslas.

He’s not up at the castle, nor is he caught in the middle of the dark forest.

If you look closely you can see the King peaking out from behind the trees. Photo: Optical Express.

Instead, if you look at the left hand side, just beyond the trees, you’ll see his head sticking out.

