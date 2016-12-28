Hilarious girl after dental surgery

Most of us know the feeling of a fuzzy head after undergoing anaesthetic.

Girl on anesthetic thinks the fish are drowning

Thankfully we’re generally lucky enough to make it home without someone filming the bizarre and embarrassing things said and done while under the influence.

Not for Leila though, who has become an internet sensation after she was seen in hysterics after becoming convinced that fish in a nearby fish tank were drowning.

“The fish are swimming. Leila, they’re fine,” a voice can be heard saying off camera. “That’s what they do, they swim.”

Poor Leila remains unconvinced, insisting: “We gotta save them.”

No word on Leila's reaction to the video once the anaesthetic wore off...

