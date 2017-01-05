Pets when you say 'good boy'

A bunch of people are taking to the internet to show the effect being nice to your pet really has on them.

Pets before and after being called 'good boy'

In a new thread posted to Reddit, a group of pet owners have posted images of their pet’s faces before and after they call them ‘a good boy’.

RELATED: Guy shows his dog how loud it snores

RELATED: Girl lets pet cow in the house without mum knowing

The photos are blowing up the internet due to their hilarious and extremely endearing nature.

In the snaps, dogs and cats can be seen looking angrily at the camera in the first photo before their owner tells them they’re a ‘good boy’ and their face lights up in delight.

Check out the amazing pictures below:

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram