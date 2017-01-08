They may be keeping their relationship under wraps but that hasn't stopped Prince Harry from whisking Meghan Markle off on a romantic getaway.

Harry and Meghan's romantic getaway

The 32-year-old flame-haired royal and his Suits actress girlfriend, who have been dating for the past seven months, apparently took off on their first holiday together to see the Northern Lights in Norway.

RELATED: Harry meets Meghan Markle's family

RELATED: Prince Harry poses for the cover of Town & Country

The loved-up duo, who have already met each other's families, cosied up together in Tromso to get a view of the extraordinarily colourful lights.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said Harry put a lot of thought into his first romantic holiday with Markle.

"Harry wanted to make this first holiday something Meg will never forget," they said.

"It wasn't an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island."

They went on to say that Harry wanted somewhere secluded, where they could enjoy themselves without any interference.

"The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year. They really have had an unforgettable time," they said.

Their holiday comes just after it was revealed that Prince Harry has already been welcomed into the Markle family fold.

According to the Daily Mail, the handsome, 32-year-old prince won over Markle’s 72-year-old father, Thomas Markle, when he paid a visit to the family’s hometown of Toronto in Canada.

Markle’ brother, Thomas Markle Jr, who hasn’t met Prince Harry, said his sister and the prince are madly “in love” with each other and their father is “proud” of their blossoming relationship.

'He's pretty happy about Harry and he's extremely proud of her,” Thomas Markle Jr said.

“They have an amazing relationship, they're very close and they always have been.”

Thomas also said that Prince Harry and Meghan are “extremely happy together” and she seems “very much in love”.

The pair are reported to have met last May when they were both supporting the Invictus Games in Orlando.

In June, Canada-based Meghan was spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon and posted several pictures of herself outside Buckingham Palace.

She also made trips across the pond in June and July, while she and Harry both conveniently found themselves spending part of the summer in Africa, with the royal in Malawi to help out with a conservation project, and Meghan in Rwanda on behalf of a children’s charity.

Since then, things between then loved-up duo escalated fast, with Meghan even visiting his hometown of London last month to spend some time with her love before the festive season.

It’s even been reported that the pair of thinking of eloping and a source told New Idea that the couple are already calling each other “husband and wife in a playful way”.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram