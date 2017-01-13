Kate Middleton: 'Parenting is tough'

She may appear in public as the most perfect mother in the world, but it turns out Kate Middleton is just like us.

The 35-year-old mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a trip to a child bereavement centre in the UK this week, where she admitted that “parenting is tough”.

RELATED: Kate Middleton trial delayed

RELATED: Kate and Meghan are already twinning

Kate was visiting the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families where she spoke to families who had been through tough times with alcohol and substance abuse.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate made the comment to a group of young mothers at the centre.

“And with the history and all the things and the experiences you've all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers...I find it extraordinary how you've managed actually.

“So really well done,” she went on to say.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by her husband Prince William on the day, looked regal in a royal blue coat which was cinched in at the waist.

The coat, which was tailored to the Duchess’ frame, featured three-quarter length sleeves and a belt around the midriff.

She teamed the showstopping piece with a black clutch bag and a pair of black court shoes.

The visit, which was the Duchess’ first official duty of the new year, comes after it was revealed that the trial of six people over the publication of topless photos of her has been delayed.

The photographers, editors and bosses were meant to appear before a trial in France for invasion of privacy, however it’s now been put on hold until May.

Photos of a topless Kate Middleton sunbathing with Prince William while on holiday in France in 2012 were reportedly taken with a long lense camera and appeared in French gossip magazine Closer and local newspaper La Provence.

The royal family were furious over the publication of the snaps and in order to stop other outlets using the images Kate and William decided to press criminal charges against the organisation.

And while several media groups turned down the chance to buy the images, they popped up in newspapers and magazines in Ireland, Italy, Denmark and Sweden.

However the editor of Closer, the head of Mondadori who own the magazine, two agency photographers, a member of senior staff and a photographer from La Provence will now go on trial to answer questions about the snaps.

At the time French authorities ordered Closer magazine to halt any further publication of the images and hand them over.

According to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s lawyer, the photos were traumatizing as they reminded the couple of Princess Diana being hounded by the media before she died.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram