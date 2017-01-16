Little girl destroys tree with bare hands

Evnika Saadvakass may be just nine years old, but we wouldn't want to run into her in a dark alley any time soon.

The Russian kidlet's dad Rustam has been training her as a boxer since she was three, and she's now not only able to throw more than 100 punches in under 30 seconds, but can basically destroy a tree – and actual tree – in under 15 seconds. With her bare hands.

It seems Rustam is steadily working towards attaining world domination via his daughter, with the pair's website now advertising an 'Evnik simulator' for sale so that Evnika-wannabes can try to replicate her phenomenal punching speed.

