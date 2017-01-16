News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents refuse to reveal gender of their toddler
Parents refuse to reveal gender of 'theyby' toddler

Little girl destroys tree with bare hands

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Evnika Saadvakass may be just nine years old, but we wouldn't want to run into her in a dark alley any time soon.

PureWow Presents_ Date Night Makeup
0:44

PureWow Presents_ Date Night Makeup
Super Emotional Concert Ticket Freakouts!
1:47

Super Emotional Concert Ticket Freakouts!

Bonnie Tyler performs 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' with DNCE
Seven Year Switch: Preview - Easter Monday and Tuesday
0:40

Seven Year Switch: Preview - Easter Monday and Tuesday
Sylvia Jeffreys sings 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' on Today
0:25

Sylvia Jeffreys sings 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' on Today
Busy mum exercises while she brushes her teeth
2:31

Busy mum exercises while she brushes her teeth
Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
4:02

Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
YouTuber Shows Us the Inside of a Cattail
4:25

YouTuber Shows Us the Inside of a Cattail
Nursing 5 Panda Cubs at a Time Is the Best Job Ever
2:53

Nursing 5 Panda Cubs at a Time Is the Best Job Ever
Miniature Dachshund Enjoys Tetherball in the Summer
0:30

Miniature Dachshund Enjoys Tetherball in the Summer
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
 

The Russian kidlet's dad Rustam has been training her as a boxer since she was three, and she's now not only able to throw more than 100 punches in under 30 seconds, but can basically destroy a tree – and actual tree – in under 15 seconds. With her bare hands.

Girl vs tree. Source: Rustam Saadvakass

Evnika wore her boxing gloves on American TV. Source: Little Big Shots

It seems Rustam is steadily working towards attaining world domination via his daughter, with the pair's website now advertising an 'Evnik simulator' for sale so that Evnika-wannabes can try to replicate her phenomenal punching speed.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top