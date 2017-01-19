He’s only hours away from being sworn in as the President of the United States.

Trump begs people to attend President party

And the first issue of business for Donald Trump? Making sure enough people show up to celebrate his inauguration.

Following in the footsteps of Barack Obama who had a record 1.8 million supporters to the National Mall in 2009 was never going to be easy (especially with experts predicting a Trump crowd of 800,000), and the President Elect is clearly feeling the strain of less than enthusiastic RSVPs to planned celebrations.

Tough times call for very-public measures, and Trump has since released a video urging people to attend his “Make America Great Again Celebration” to be held before his inauguration on Friday.

“We’re going to do something incredible. It’s going to be the Make America Great Again Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on the 19th,” he says in the video posted to Facebook.

“And that’s going to be really fantastic. So I’ll see you on January 19th, very importantly at the Lincoln Memorial at 4 o’clock.”

Unsurprisingly the video hasn’t gone down well.

“Can't make it, but I will definitely tune in for the impeachment proceedings!,” wrote one Facebook user.

Meanwhile others have hatched plans to lull Trump into a false sense of attendee security.

“Of course real, sane people who love this country will not attend. But ORDER THE TICKETS! The empty seats will make his Cheeto head explode!!,” writes another.

