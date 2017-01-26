News

Diana's threats to Camilla
Diana's threats to Camilla

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Princess Diana was left so distraught by Charles and Camilla's relationship, she turned to making terrible, terrifying phonecalls to her ex-husband's new partner.

"‘I’ve sent someone to kill you," Diana would reportedly say, according to royal biographer Penny Junor. "They’re outside in the garden. Look out of the window; can you see them?"

Diana was desperately unhappy both during her marriage and afterwards. Source: Getty

The phonecalls were generally made in the middle of the night, when Diana was alone in the dark with her thoughts, and Camilla was a sitting duck at her isolated country manor.

She had long been convinced that Camilla was out to get her – a paranoia which in some ways had proven to be true – so her only recourse was to menace Camilla right back.

Camilla never let go of her early romance with Charles. Source: Getty

In 1995, Diana famously told a BBC interview, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded". By that point, her feelings about Camilla had had years to percolate.

Charles and Diana never really gelled as a couple. Source: Getty

Even now, as Camilla Parker-Bowles' marriage to Prince Charles reportedly falters, she will likely never inspire the same kind of public sympathy Diana did.

Now Charles and Camilla are reportedly on the rocks. Source: Getty

The couple, who married in April 2005, are believed to be in talks with Kensington Palace's lawyers over the state of their marriage.

According to New Idea, the Queen is "devastated" by the news and is desperately working to get them back together.

It's reported that Camilla has been taking mini breaks away from Charles and the rest of his family so she can recuperate before heading back into the lion's den.

"Camilla goes off at least once every 10 days to escape"," a royal source told New Idea.

Charles is reportedly furious with her for spending time away from him and believes she should be by his side at all times.

The pair, who are pictured on their wedding day in 2006, have reportedly already called lawyers. Photo: Getty.

Camilla apparently goes off for 10 days at a time to her old home to recuperate. Here they are pictured on a tour of Wales in 2015. Photo: Getty.

"He has told her she can't keep going off," the source said.

"He is used to getting his own way but she thinks he is being unfair."

Meanwhile the Queen is said to be frantically trying to get the couple to reconcile but their relationship is said to be "beyond repair".

The news comes after the Queen has been battling bad health in the last few weeks, missing the royal Christmas service for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Queen is said to be devastated by the news. The royal couple are pictured in 2014. Photo: Getty.

Charles and Camilla share a snap with Croatian dancers on this year's Christmas card. Photo: AAP

Things looked peachy between Charles and Camilla when they released their Christmas card in December.

The royal couple are joined on the card by a group of Croatian dancers.

The photo was taken during their tour of Croatia and the western Balkans earlier this year.

Charles and Camilla's love rift comes just months after Aussie man Simon Dorante-Day, claimed that he was Charles and Camilla’s love child.

Simon, who was adopted when he was 18-months old, said his grandmother told him on her death bed that he was the royal couple's offspring.

However Charles and Camilla have remained silent on the matter, refusing to answer his numerous letters.

