Can you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Do you know everything there is to know about U.S. history and government?

Are you a genius at answering questions on public holidays, the Great Depression and income tax?

RELATED: Can you pass the Australian citizenship test?
RELATED: How many UK citizenship test questions can you get right?

Well if you are, you might just be able to ace the Civis test, the exam everyone must take if they want to become a citizen of the U.S.

A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer asks the candidate ten questions out of a possible 100 and that person must answers at least six of them right to pass.

Take a look at ten of the hardest questions from a practice test on the government’s website to see if you could get them right.

1.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

2.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

3.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

4.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

5.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

6.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

7.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

8.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

9.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

10.

Source: US Citizenship and Immigration Services

Check out the answers below to see how many you got right.

1. A
2. D
3. D
4. A
5. A
6. C
7. B
8. D
9. B
10. D

