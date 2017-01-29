There's nothing more romantic than one of those 'First Look' video shoots. Ah... the moment when the groom turns around and sees his bride for the very first time in all her finery. It's spine-tingling.

Amazing bride dresses as T-Rex

Or, if you're Tom Gardner, it's pants-wettingly hilarious.

Tom's wife-to-be Elizabeth dressed up in a huge, wobbly Tyrannosaurus Rex costume for their first look, and watching him turn to see her standing there is one of the funniest things ever filmed in the name of romance.

When he turns around to see his bride, Tom doubles over in hysterics.

As it happens, Elizabeth is actually wearing her gown underneath the costume.

Well played, bridey. Well played.

