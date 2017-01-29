Amazing bride dresses as T-Rex

News

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

There's nothing more romantic than one of those 'First Look' video shoots. Ah... the moment when the groom turns around and sees his bride for the very first time in all her finery. It's spine-tingling.

Or, if you're Tom Gardner, it's pants-wettingly hilarious.

Tom waits patiently, nervously. Source: Jon Clark Weddings

Tom's wife-to-be Elizabeth dressed up in a huge, wobbly Tyrannosaurus Rex costume for their first look, and watching him turn to see her standing there is one of the funniest things ever filmed in the name of romance.

'Will it be white, or ivory?' Source: Jon Clark Weddings

When he turns around to see his bride, Tom doubles over in hysterics.

Do you, Tom, take this T-Rex... Source: Jon Clark Weddings

As it happens, Elizabeth is actually wearing her gown underneath the costume.

Just a quick zip. Source: Jon Clark Weddings

And there she is. Nice one, Elizabeth. Source: Jon Clark Weddings

Well played, bridey. Well played.

Ok, there are those goosebumps. *sob* Source: Jon Clark Weddings



