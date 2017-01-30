Princes William and Harry plan Diana statue

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana passed away and now she’s being commemorated with a statue in the grounds of her old home.

Prince William and Prince Harry have announced that plans are in the works to erect a monument of their beloved mother in the public gardens at Kensington Palace.

A message on the official Kensington Palace Twitter feed stated: "At the request of The Duke of Cambridge & Prince Harry a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales is to be erected at Kensington Palace."

There are already three London-based monuments, which pay their respects to Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

According to the princes, now "the time is right to recognise her positive impact".

"It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” they said in a statement.

"Our mother touched so many lives.

“We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

According to the statement, a committee has been organized to help raise funds for the creation of the statue.

“The committee will advise on the selection of the sculptor and will work with Historic Royal Palaces on the statue's installation in the public gardens at Kensington Palace,” it read.

Their grandmother Queen Elizabeth added that she "supports" her grandchildren commemorating their mother.

