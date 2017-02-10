News

10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
$25 Kiwi product Kate Middleton swears by

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Kate Middleton may have access to some of the most expensive beauty products on the planet, but she’s chosen a $25 New Zealand oil for her skin health.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge reportedly became a major fan of Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and she’s been using it ever since.

RELATED: Kate Middleton delivers powerful message to students
RELATED: Princess Beatrice 'lets fly' at Kate Middleton

The oil retails at $25.95 and according to a spokesperson for the brand, the sale of the product has skyrocketed since the Duchess gave it her nod of approval.

Kate Middleton is a massive fan of a New Zealand beauty product. Photo: Getty

The organic oil is hailed as being a savior for dehydrated and ageing skin and delivers repair and nourishment.

Voted the winner of NZ’s Best In Beauty Awards in 2015, it’s also great for stretch marks and scars and can improve the appearance of fine line and wrinkles.

“Kate is very cautious of products and treatments,' a source told the US Weekly.

“Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment. She loves the effect is has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole [Middleton] is also a fan.”

Kate is reportedly a massive fan of Trilogy Rosehip Oil ($25.95). Photo: Trilogy

The Duchess apparently became a fan of the product when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty

In 2015 Kate appeared on the cover of magazine Town & Country and revealed that she also loved Urban Decay’s Naked eye shadow palates and Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer brick for bronzer.

As for her enviable locks, it’s rumoured she loves the Kerastase line of haircare.

