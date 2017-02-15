Carrie's counselling after birth trauma

For those uninitiated to the magical, mystical and frankly terrifying world of giving birth, most of us are reassured by the fact that new mums often say you forget all the pain.

Now TV star Carrie Bickmore has revealed that’s not true for everyone, confessing she needed counselling before the birth of her second child Evie after finding her first experience so “traumatic”.

“Giving birth is a full on thing, it’s beautiful, it’s special, but it’s also traumatic,” Carrie revealed on her Hit Network radio show.

“It’s painful, I would have done anything to have the experience erased from my mind.”

Carrie’s first experience with childbirth came when she welcomed her son Ollie in 2007, with her late husband Greg Lange.

With Carrie later deciding to add to her brood with her current partner, TV producer Chris Walker, The Project star struggled with the idea of giving birth again.

“They say you forget and that’s why you go back again,” Carrie explains. “I never forgot. The funniest part, it’s hard to get your head around what actually happens.”

Carrie welcomed her daughter Evie in 2015 – but admits it was a tough road to get to the point where she felt ready to undergo the process again.

“I found it so traumatic come the birth of my second child I actually had counselling to get myself okay to be able to give birth to Evie because I was so scared after the first experience,” she says.

