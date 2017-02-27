Kate’s therapy after horrific school bullying

Looking at glamorous and perpetually poised Kate Middleton today, it’s hard to imagine her ever struggling at life.

Not only has she married the love of her life, made the tough transition into the royal family - and public eye - look utterly effortless, she’s also welcomed two beautiful children and has impeccable style to boot.

If we had the chance to look at her school yearbook, we’d put money on the fact she was one of those “most likely to succeed” girls.

Instead, it’s been revealed that Kate was bulled so badly as a teen she was forced to have therapy to overcome the trauma.

Kate was 13, tall, skinny and painfully shy when she was enrolled at the exclusive $47,000-a-year Downe House school in Berkshire.

It didn’t take long for her to become the target of school bullies.

“She hated it, absolutely hated it,” reveals Kate’s friend Jessica Hay. “The girls there were horrible. They used to put faeces in her bed and she was very, very badly bullied.”

“She was picked on because she was perfect, well turned out and a lovely person. She was not the type of person to stick up for herself. They saw something that they could pick on – and gangs of girls can be very nasty."

In new claims by Woman’s Day, it’s been revealed Kate’s parents were so worried, they decided to seek professional help for their daughter.

“They agonised over it at the time because they didn’t want her to feel stigmatised,” a source tells the publication. “[But] the therapy did wonders.”

Kate was taken out of the school after just two terms in 1996, however it’s clearly left a lasting impression on her.

“Kate doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she did,” the source adds. “That’s why she holds the work of mental health charities dear to her heart. She’s determined that anyone victimised gets all the support they need.”

With her past history of suffering at the hands of bullies, it’s no surprise Kate has publicly declared she would have no problem seeking expert help when it comes to any issues affecting her own children, George, three, and Charlotte, two.

“Throughout my work with family and child support organisations, one thing that has stood out to me time and again is getting early support for a child who is struggling to cope is the best possible thing we can do to help our children as they grown up,” she has said in the past.

“Knowing this, both William and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support for George and Charlotte if they needed it.”

