Princess Diana helped friend bury stillborn baby at Kensington Palace

She was known as the royal with a the heart of gold.



Now, the lengths Princess Diana went to help those closest to her have been revealed with shock revelations she helped best friend Rosa Monckton bury her stillborn baby on palace grounds.

Making the confession during a candid interview on Sunday Night, Rosa reveals it was all the Princess’ idea.

"Was it she who suggested burying your baby at Kensington Palace?" host Melissa Doyle asks.

"Yes, yes it was... what an extraordinary thing to do," Rosa replied.

Rosa and Princess Diana were close confidants for years, with the royal a shoulder to cry on when businesswoman Rosa lost her second child with newspaper editor husband Dominic Lawson in 1993.

Diana quickly offered up Kensington Gardens up as a private place for grieving Rosa to bury her child, making sure only to tell her inner circle, including her butler, Paul Burrell.

When Paul voiced concerns about how they would bypass security, Diana refused to be deterred from her plan.

"She said, 'I'm going to tell the chief inspector that we're going to bury a pet in the garden," Paul revealed in the interview. "'Only you, I and Rosa will know it's a baby'."

For Rosa, it was just another example of the warmth and compassion her best friend was famous for.

“She gave me a key to the garden," explains Rosa. "She said, ‘You come in whenever you want, the policemen at the gate will know.’ I still have the key.”

The next year, Rosa welcomed a daughter Domenica, who suffers from Down Syndrome.

"[Diana] just gave me the biggest hug, picked Domenica up and said ‘I’m going to be her godmother. She’s going to need all the help she can get,'" said Rosa.

