Mum pays tribute to ex for NOT paying child support

We’ve all heard of the stereotypical deadbeat dad who refuses to pay child support to their ex and shies away from providing for their kids.

For Jessica Singleton, her former partner Jon Megason doesn’t pay her a single cent towards their son Pierson, but she couldn’t love him any more for it.

“This is my ex. This right here is more valuable than gold,” Jessica revealed in a Facebook post last year, which has since been shared 182,000 times. “This is a man who doesn't pay a dime through the state because when my son needs new clothes, I just call him.”

Revealing her ex is there for everything – from last minute babysitting duties because she needs a nap, to dropping off nappies so she doesn’t have to lug them from the shops – this is co-parenting as it should be.

“This is a man who listens to me cry because I'm stressed out,” says Jessica. “This is a man who tells his son not to forget mummy's boyfriend when he lists his favourite people off the top of his head... A man who rushes over because we got locked out of the house or spends his evening fixing something for us.”

“This is the diaper-bag-wearing, chocolate-milk-making, selfless, protective, generous, accomplished FATHER to my son.”

Jessica, 22, admits their situation hasn’t come easy, but determined to give their son the best childhood they can, she and Jon have overcome their own difficulties to make sure Pierson is their first priority.

“Stop giving excuses and come together for your children,” Jessica writes.

“I'm the most stubborn person that I know and forgiveness came easy to us for the sake of our son. And because of that, I see my son every single day. We always welcome each other's presence.”

For his part, Jon is equally as grateful to Jessica for making sure they stay a family despite their split.

“Little man, mummy, and daddy spending the day at the park. I’m thankful to have a co-parent like Jessica Singleton,” Jon posted on Facebook.

“The things she does and the hoops she jumps through to make sure our son can spend time with his two favorite people are amazing.”

