Love a good optical illusion? Well, see if you can get through these without having your mind blown.

7 mind-bending optical illusions

First up we have a seemingly innocent photo of three beautiful ladies. They look good right? Except that they're upside down.

But what about when we turn them the right way around? Not so pretty now...

Now this might just look like a simple pattern of dots.

But try zooming out and you might see a familiar face!

These strawberries look red, but would you believe there are actually no red pixels in this image?

2色法によるイチゴの錯視。この画像はすべてシアン色（青緑色）の画素でできているが、イチゴは赤く見える。



Strawberries appear to be reddish, though the pixels are not. pic.twitter.com/Ginyhf61F7 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 28, 2017

Your brain is tricking you into thinking they're red because you know that's the colour of strawberries. Check this out for proof.

If u look at the whole the bottom looks red. Cover up the strawberries with your hand and then the bottom box looks gray. Brain condtioning pic.twitter.com/fjYw33mYg4 — Marco (@xmarcor) March 2, 2017

Here's another one for you. Thought the squares were different colours? Think again!

This one is so trippy we still can't figure it out!

How about this perfectly drawn Rubik's cube?

Think this looks like a perfect 3D sphere?

Take a look from a different angle.

