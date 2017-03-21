News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

7 mind-bending optical illusions

Yahoo7 Be /

Love a good optical illusion? Well, see if you can get through these without having your mind blown.

7 mind-bending optical illusions

7 mind-bending optical illusions

First up we have a seemingly innocent photo of three beautiful ladies. They look good right? Except that they're upside down.

Source: The Chive

But what about when we turn them the right way around? Not so pretty now...

Source: The Chive

Now this might just look like a simple pattern of dots.

Source: The Chive

But try zooming out and you might see a familiar face!

Source: The Chive

These strawberries look red, but would you believe there are actually no red pixels in this image?



Your brain is tricking you into thinking they're red because you know that's the colour of strawberries. Check this out for proof.



Here's another one for you. Thought the squares were different colours? Think again!

Source: The Chive

This one is so trippy we still can't figure it out!

Source: Dezeen

RELATED: Optical illusion makes sculptures MOVE

How about this perfectly drawn Rubik's cube?

Source: brusspup

Think this looks like a perfect 3D sphere?

Source: The Chive

Take a look from a different angle.

Source: The Chive

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top