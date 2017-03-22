News

Khloe shamed by shop assistants for being a size 16

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Khloe Kardashian may have designers stumbling over themselves to dress her but the reality star has claimed that wasn’t always the case.

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she used to be shamed by shop assistants because she was a dress size 16 (US size 12).

RELATED: Did Khloe get hitched?
RELATED: Is Khloe Kardashian engaged?

In a candid chat with Grazia, the now size 8 (US size 4) Khloe said when she used to go shopping with her sister, Kim and Kourtney, she would be “hissed” at because of her figure.

Khloe Kardashian is pictured on the left in 2007 and on the right in 2017. Photo: Getty/Instagram

The reality star, pictured in 2011, said she hates the term 'plus size'. Photo: Getty

“When I used to shop at high-end boutiques for jeans with my sisters, they would ask for waist size 28 or 26,” she said.

“I would ask for a 31 and the sales assistants would look at me, make this hissing sound and reply, ‘We don't carry that size here’.

“It made me feel so embarrassed and ashamed that for a long time in my life I didn't wear denim... It does scar. I've held on to those words for so long.”

Now the stunning star has launched her very own line of denim wear called 'Good American', which stocks women’s jeans up to a size 32 (US size 28).

Khloe, pictured here in 2008, claims she was shamed by shop assistants when she was a size 16. Photo: Getty

Kardashian has often spoken out in the past about her weight and told Fashionista she hates the term plus-size.

“I just think it's so unfair,” she said.

“When did standard sizing become 0-12 or 0-10? We just want to break down those barriers and have standard sizing be 0-24. Period.”

Earlier last year the star said she doesn’t weigh herself and would never have thought she could have achieved her revenge body.

Khloe is now a svelte size 8. Photo: Instagram

She has launched her own line of jeans, called Good American. Photo: Instagram

“I have always made excuses, like ‘I am big-boned,’ or ‘I’m just not built that size,’ or ‘I could never be a size whatever,'” she told People.

However she said she got her revenge body from ignoring the numbers and focusing on her diet and training.

“I don’t weigh myself, I don’t believe in numbers.”

