Fans defend Roxy Jacenko over nip slip

Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Roxy Jacenko's Instagram account has been inundated by fans defending her against some serious mummy-shaming, after she posted a selfie with her two children while wearing a thin singlet that showed her nipple.

Note the barely-visible nipple. The horror! Source: Instagram/roxyjacenko

A now-deleted comment by user @kendallnatasha about the fact that Roxy had both her kids and her – gasp – slightly visible nipple in the photo sparked a frenzy of retaliation.

Don't try to drag Roxy. Her fans will drag you right back. Source: Instagram/roxyjacenko

"Did someone seriously judge Roxys Parenting all because of a Nipple?

