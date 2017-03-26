Fans defend Roxy Jacenko over nip slip

Is a sheer singlet ok when you're with your kids?

Roxy Jacenko's Instagram account has been inundated by fans defending her against some serious mummy-shaming, after she posted a selfie with her two children while wearing a thin singlet that showed her nipple.

A now-deleted comment by user @kendallnatasha about the fact that Roxy had both her kids and her – gasp – slightly visible nipple in the photo sparked a frenzy of retaliation.

"Did someone seriously judge Roxys Parenting all because of a Nipple?