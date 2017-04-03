News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Meghan’s sister to release explosive tell-all book

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s managed to remain relatively scandal-free since hooking up with Prince Harry, but it looks like the skeletons in Meghan Markle’s closet are about to emerge thanks to a tell-all book penned by her half-sister, Samantha.

0404_1400_be_royals
1:57

Prince Charles and Camilla greet the public at Brisbane's Botanic Gardens.
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
2:01

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
7:12

Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
Meghan Markle's Most Adorable Quotes on Love
3:07

Meghan Markle's Most Adorable Quotes on Love
Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
2:40

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
1:41

Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL

They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL
HACKED!? Harry Styles Fans Confused by Tweet-and-Delete Porn Post with Louis Tomlinson
1:59

HACKED!? Harry Styles Fans Confused by Tweet-and-Delete Porn Post with Louis Tomlinson
 

Meghan and Samantha are estranged half-sisters, with the author and self-confessed ‘PhD blabbermouth’ set to spill the beans about what it was like growing up with the Suits star.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair shoot
RELATED: Meghan Markle's princess transformation

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family,” she told The Sun. “The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

The sisters were born to the same dad, Thomas Markle, with Samantha claiming she raised Meghan, whose real name is actually Rachel, for 12 years.

Samantha has taken to Twitter to confirm she's writing a book about her famous half-sister. Photo: Twitter

According to the Daily Star, the former model – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is in a wheelchair - already has a working title for the tell-all tome: 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister'.

“It’s not a threat, it’s a fact and a good book. Just wait and see,” Samantha tweeted.

Samantha's claims could derail Meghan's fairytale relationship with Harry. Photo: Getty

This isn’t the first time the siblings have warred in public, with Samantha labeling Meghan, 35, a ‘social climber’.

Claiming they’ve hardly spoken since her MS diagnosis in 2008, the 52-year-old has also taken potshots at the actress' habit of penning passionate social justice essays, claiming she might be all talk and no action.





While Meghan is staying mum on the bio, Samantha is more than happy to keep people guessing about what juicy secrets might be revealed.

Samantha has publicly spoken out against Meghan's humanitarian efforts. Photo: Instagram

And it’s definitely something the notoriously publicity-shy royal family would be keeping a keen eye on.

“No one has any idea what this is about,” tweeted Samantha. “The public will just have to wait and see.”


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top