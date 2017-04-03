Meghan’s sister to release explosive tell-all book

She’s managed to remain relatively scandal-free since hooking up with Prince Harry, but it looks like the skeletons in Meghan Markle’s closet are about to emerge thanks to a tell-all book penned by her half-sister, Samantha.

Meghan and Samantha are estranged half-sisters, with the author and self-confessed ‘PhD blabbermouth’ set to spill the beans about what it was like growing up with the Suits star.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family,” she told The Sun. “The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

The sisters were born to the same dad, Thomas Markle, with Samantha claiming she raised Meghan, whose real name is actually Rachel, for 12 years.

According to the Daily Star, the former model – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is in a wheelchair - already has a working title for the tell-all tome: 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister'.

“It’s not a threat, it’s a fact and a good book. Just wait and see,” Samantha tweeted.

This isn’t the first time the siblings have warred in public, with Samantha labeling Meghan, 35, a ‘social climber’.

Claiming they’ve hardly spoken since her MS diagnosis in 2008, the 52-year-old has also taken potshots at the actress' habit of penning passionate social justice essays, claiming she might be all talk and no action.

It is exploitive to do articles on those needs and not address them https://t.co/YGfMX3g6zm — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

But nice that someone worth 7 million will use her voice. A few auctioned Shoes and Handbags would help a lot of those girls in India https://t.co/YGfMX3g6zm — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

While Meghan is staying mum on the bio, Samantha is more than happy to keep people guessing about what juicy secrets might be revealed.

And it’s definitely something the notoriously publicity-shy royal family would be keeping a keen eye on.

“No one has any idea what this is about,” tweeted Samantha. “The public will just have to wait and see.”

