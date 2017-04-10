Charles slams Kate and Wills for OTT photo ops

They’re the golden couple who can do no wrong, but it seems not everyone was a fan of the huge media spotlight on Prince William and Kate Middleton after they tied the knot.

In a new biography focusing on Prince Charles’ life, Vogue reports Wills’ dad wasn’t entirely happy with the lovebird’s first trip together as newlyweds.

In fact, Prince Charles was said to be more than a little irked about the non-stop photo ops the couple had during their first official tour.

While the world might have been fawning over shots of the couple as they visited Canada in June 2011 and LA in early July, author Sally Bedell Smith writes in 'Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life', that the royal wasn’t pleased with the camera friendly couple.

It’s not the first insight into life behind Prince Charles’ doors, with the biography revealing he underwent 14 years of therapy.

The royal struggled with former wife Diana’s emotional outbursts which ranged from “suffering from insomnia… growing thinner by the day [and] berating her new husband about his former mistress [Camilla Parker Bowles],” Sally explains to the Daily Mail.

Frustrated and with nowhere to turn, he enlisted the help of Dr Alan McGlashan, a psychologist who was recommended to him by an old friend.

But while Diana only saw Dr McGlashan eight times, Prince Charles went on to seek treatment for the next 14 years, ending his sessions in the mid-90s.

Sally goes on to shed new light on Prince Charles’ role in the marriage, claiming “McGlashan perceived him as ‘misunderstood and starved’ of ‘really spontaneous, natural affection’, and provided the Prince with ‘the respect his own natural spirit deserves’.”

