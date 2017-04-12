WATCH: Woman videobombed by huge green fireball

If there’s anything worth interrupting your Facebook live for, it’s a huge fireball that erupts over your shoulder.

For San Diego woman Dale Demi, a chilled out chat to her FB followers about online dating soon turned viral after she was seen freaking out after meteor flash was seen over her shoulder.

“Did you guys see that? Did you guys see that?” Dale can be heard saying, turning around with her mouth open in shock.

Managing to capture the bright flash perfectly, Dale reveals she was just in the right place at the right time.

“I see this light. I thought it was coming towards me and I turn around to check it out,” Dale told CBS News. “It happened so fast. It was so bright.”

CBS reports that the fireball was seen as far as Los Angeles, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.

