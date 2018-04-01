News

Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby
Easter quiz: How egg-cellent is your knowledge?

Alicia Vrajlal
1. What is supposed to bring people luck at Easter?

a) wearing new clothes
b) eating hot cross buns
c) finding a red boiled egg

Source: Getty

ANSWER: a) wearing new clothes

2. 76% of people eat which part of an Easter Bunny first?

a) tail
b) ears
c) feet
d) chest

Source: Getty

ANSWER: b) ears

3. In which ocean is Easter Island?

a) Pacific
b) Arctic
c) Indian
d) Atlantic

Source: Getty

ANSWER: a) Pacific

4. Which musician has not recorded a song called Easter?

a) Marillion
b) Bruce Springsteen
c) Patti Smith
d) Jefferson Airplane

Source: Getty

ANSWER: b) Bruce Springsteen

5. Which is the only Shakespeare play that mentions Easter?

a) King Lear
b) All's Well That Ends Well
c) The Merry Wives of Windsor
d) Romeo and Juliet

Source: Getty

ANSWER: d) Romeo and Juliet

6. What kind of tail does the Easter Bunny have?

a) fluffytail
b) cottontail
c) wagging tail

Source: Getty

ANSWER: b) cottontail

7. Where can you find the world’s largest decorated Easter egg?

a) Romania
b) Ukraine
c) Canada

Source: Getty

ANSWER: c) Canada

8. Psysanka is a traditional way of painting Easter Eggs. Which country does Pysanka originate?

a) Ukraine
b) Estonia
c) Slovenia
d) Hungary

Source: Getty

ANSWER: a) Ukraine

