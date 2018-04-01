Easter quiz: How egg-cellent is your knowledge?

1. What is supposed to bring people luck at Easter?

a) wearing new clothes

b) eating hot cross buns

c) finding a red boiled egg

ANSWER: a) wearing new clothes

2. 76% of people eat which part of an Easter Bunny first?

a) tail

b) ears

c) feet

d) chest

ANSWER: b) ears

3. In which ocean is Easter Island?

a) Pacific

b) Arctic

c) Indian

d) Atlantic

ANSWER: a) Pacific

4. Which musician has not recorded a song called Easter?

a) Marillion

b) Bruce Springsteen

c) Patti Smith

d) Jefferson Airplane

ANSWER: b) Bruce Springsteen

5. Which is the only Shakespeare play that mentions Easter?

a) King Lear

b) All's Well That Ends Well

c) The Merry Wives of Windsor

d) Romeo and Juliet

ANSWER: d) Romeo and Juliet

6. What kind of tail does the Easter Bunny have?

a) fluffytail

b) cottontail

c) wagging tail

ANSWER: b) cottontail

7. Where can you find the world’s largest decorated Easter egg?

a) Romania

b) Ukraine

c) Canada

ANSWER: c) Canada

8. Psysanka is a traditional way of painting Easter Eggs. Which country does Pysanka originate?

a) Ukraine

b) Estonia

c) Slovenia

d) Hungary

ANSWER: a) Ukraine

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram