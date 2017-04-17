Twitter's funniest reactions to the United scorpion

As if United Airlines' dumpster fire of a week, with a passenger dragged off a plane covered in blood merely for not wanting to give up his seat, wasn't enough...

Just days later, a passenger was stung by a scorpion – yes, a live scorpion – on another United flight, after it dropped down onto him from the overhead locker.

And Twitter has had a field day with the airline's latest debacle:

Did the scorpion ask for volunteers first or nah https://t.co/UHXkoi6YBy — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 13, 2017

“And as the passenger asked ‘Why?’, the scorpion replied: ‘You knew this was a United flight when you boarded.’” https://t.co/LqnPDLrEXe — Nate E-K (@NEwertKrocker) April 13, 2017

I SAID WE NEED THE SEAT yelled the scorpion. https://t.co/twrBwAg0gN — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 13, 2017

But the worst part is that the scorpion had a troubled past. https://t.co/jrrLLTIjAc — Kashana (@kashanacauley) April 13, 2017

To avoid the embarrassment of forcibly removing passengers, United has now equipped all its aircraft with scorpion bouncers. Smart move. https://t.co/lfJDf4a4Gr — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 13, 2017

'We have assessed the passenger involved a one-time Scorpion Re-Accommodation Fee...' https://t.co/joSwYMYQXi — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 13, 2017

The worst part is a black widow was bumped to make room for the scorpion https://t.co/WgmYczlZh4 — David Abrams (@CheapyD) April 13, 2017

.@United: If we don't drag you out of your seat, deny you entry because you're wearing leggings don't worry!



A scorpion will sting you. https://t.co/4vKIcn3n0R — Elon James White (@elonjames) April 13, 2017

@HarmfulOpinions "A scorpion stung me! Is there a doctor on this plane?!"

"No, we punched him and kicked him off the plane to make room for the scorpion." — Kristi (@xSortiara) April 13, 2017

