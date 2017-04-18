News

This kid's Coachella dancing is crazy

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

People tend to have strong feelings about seeing children at music festivals. Either they think it's the cutest thing everrrrr, they're disgusted by what they see as negligent parenting – or they're shirty about the possiblity of kids cramping their freedom to indulge in a bender.

You know, it's a mixed bag.

Dance on, little dude. Source: Twitter

But this kid seems to have somehow won everyone over with his intensely focused, word-for-word lip-syncing and slick moves.

Sitting on a bloke's (his dad?) shoulders in the crowd at hip hop acts Migos and Drake's shows, the blond, mop-headed little tacker knows every lyric off by heart and can dab like someone three times his age.

Not only does he have the moves, he knows all the words too. Source: Twitter

He's even managed to impress the pro-basketballer standing next to them – New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr appears at one point and can't stop grinning at his tiny crowdmate.

Whatever this kid's story, Twitter is impressed by the mini's attitude.









