This kid's Coachella dancing is crazy

People tend to have strong feelings about seeing children at music festivals. Either they think it's the cutest thing everrrrr, they're disgusted by what they see as negligent parenting – or they're shirty about the possiblity of kids cramping their freedom to indulge in a bender.

This kid's Coachella dancing is off the scale

You know, it's a mixed bag.

But this kid seems to have somehow won everyone over with his intensely focused, word-for-word lip-syncing and slick moves.

Sitting on a bloke's (his dad?) shoulders in the crowd at hip hop acts Migos and Drake's shows, the blond, mop-headed little tacker knows every lyric off by heart and can dab like someone three times his age.

He's even managed to impress the pro-basketballer standing next to them – New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr appears at one point and can't stop grinning at his tiny crowdmate.

Whatever this kid's story, Twitter is impressed by the mini's attitude.

Get this kid to every Giants game STAT https://t.co/umtkT1UvYr — Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) April 17, 2017

And he's with obj. Sensational https://t.co/f8FjSijXHE — Lulé Karpuzi (@LuleKarpuzi) April 17, 2017

Little man was dabbing his ass off 😂 #PandoraFF https://t.co/JBGFulsAEa — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 17, 2017

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram