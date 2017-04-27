News

Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
'The Simpsons' mock Trump’s first 100 days in office

They’re notorious for lampooning anyone and everyone and no one is off limits for the writers of The Simpsons – especially not the President of the United States.

In a new teaser posted on the show’s Facebook page, the bulls-eye is firmly painted on Trump and his first 100 days in office.

RELATED: Damning Vanity Fair article uncovers secrets of Melania’s marriage
RELATED: Trump’s walking distance from Melania ‘sign of disrespect’

The clip has been viewed 1.4 millions times so far, and opens with scenes of the POTUS’ staff fighting in the White House before cutting to Trump upstairs in bed.

The teaser clip puts a scathing spotlight on Trump's presidential performance so far. Photo: Facebook

“One hundred days in office, so many accomplishments – lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700, and finally we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that,” Trump’s heard saying.

With the secret about what really lies beneath Trump’s hair finally exposed, the clip also reveals his daughter Ivanka Trump as the Supreme Court Justice.

For those who've wondered about Trump's 'do, wonder no more. Photo: Facebook

Cut to Marge Simpson watching it all unfold on her couch and running out of Prozac.

Not only is Ivanka on the Supreme Court, you can also buy her outfit as seen on TV. Photo: Facebook

“This was supposed to last me the whole four years,” she says.

They're only 6.8 percent of the way through his presidency and Marge is running low on supplies. Photo: Facebook

Homer on the other hand is a lot more optimistic.

“Marge please, give the President of the United States some time, he’s only 70 years old.”

