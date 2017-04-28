Drama on a wedding day is often unwelcome and avoided at all costs... unless it’s llama drama!

Llama weddings are the adorable new bridal trend

Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas is a "non-profit organisation which specialises in animal-assisted therapy, education, and special events" and offers a rental service for couples who want to make their special day extra memorable.

RELATED: This wedding dress has been liked over 200,000 times

RELATED: Wedding dresses made from toilet paper

Llamas are super social, gentle and affectionate, don’t take a lot of work to maintain, and, considering they are outside creatures, they don’t smell bad, according to a report in the New York Times about keeping llamas, and their smaller cousin the alpaca, as pets.

The organisation has four llamas and three alpacas with names like Napoleon, Smokey, and Andre, with the photogenic creatures popping up all over social media surrounded by bemused brides, grooms and their wedding guests.

If you hire them to appear at your wedding, they will attend styled as a bride and groom, naturally. They’re certified for animal-assisted therapy and are comfortable with crowds.

The only downside? The group is currently only servicing weddings in the Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, area. All the more reason for a destination wedding!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.