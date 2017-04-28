News

Llama weddings are the adorable new bridal trend

Erica Rae Chong
Yahoo7 Be /

Drama on a wedding day is often unwelcome and avoided at all costs... unless it’s llama drama!

Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas is a "non-profit organisation which specialises in animal-assisted therapy, education, and special events" and offers a rental service for couples who want to make their special day extra memorable.

Llamas are super social, gentle and affectionate, don’t take a lot of work to maintain, and, considering they are outside creatures, they don’t smell bad, according to a report in the New York Times about keeping llamas, and their smaller cousin the alpaca, as pets.

They're not your most conventional of wedding guests, but they're certainly extremely cute. Photo: Instagram/rojothellama

The organisation has four llamas and three alpacas with names like Napoleon, Smokey, and Andre, with the photogenic creatures popping up all over social media surrounded by bemused brides, grooms and their wedding guests.

These perfectly placid animals make the best wedding guests. Photo: Instagram/rojothellama

If you hire them to appear at your wedding, they will attend styled as a bride and groom, naturally. They’re certified for animal-assisted therapy and are comfortable with crowds.

The company will dress the llamas up in appropriate wedding attire so they don't stand out too much. Photo: Instagram/rojothellama

The only downside? The group is currently only servicing weddings in the Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, area. All the more reason for a destination wedding!

