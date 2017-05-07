Guy on anaesthetic forgets his family

Oh, man. If you've ever had your wisdom teeth out, you may have some inkling of what this guy's going through.

Guy on anaesthestic forgets his family

On the other hand, it's probably more likely you'll have zero memory of anything.

This young man's father is by his side when he comes to after having dental surgery.

His mouth filled with wads of cotton wool, the young bloke loses his mind when he discovers not only does he have a mum, a dad and two sisters, but he also has a pet dog.

"Oh my GOD," he screeches, weeping with happiness. "I love big dogs! WHAT'S HIS NAME?"

You'll have to watch the video to find out what happens next!

