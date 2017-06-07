News

Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Jessica slammed for 5-year-old daughter's bikini snap

Rosy Cherrington
Yahoo7 Be

Jessica Simpson has kicked off a debate surrounding whether or not parents should share images of their children wearing bathing suits on social media.

The singer posted photos of her daughter, 5-year-old Maxwell Drew, wearing a bikini to Instagram and was quickly criticised by followers who felt they were “inappropriate.”

RELATED: People outraged Beckham kissed Harper on the lips
RELATED: Controversial parenting sign goes viral

“Too much too soon. Not cool in a world filled with perves!” one commenter wrote. “Protect your children. This is not for social media,” another added.

[[img:35783489|caption=The singer posted these snap of her daughter with the caption: 'Safety first

