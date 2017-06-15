News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The ongoing health issue that marred Avicii’s career
The ongoing health issue that marred Avicii’s career

The Harry Potter items worth serious money

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Were you one of the cluey ones who rushed to buy the first Harry Potter book when they first came out?

Scott Disick Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Baby Plans With Younes | Hollywoodlife
3:13

Scott Disick Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Baby Plans With Younes | Hollywoodlife
Two Cats Play Fight on Bed
0:56

Two Cats Play Fight on Bed
Guy on Motorbike Crashes After Flying off Small Ramp
0:42

Guy on Motorbike Crashes After Flying off Small Ramp
Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
0:30

Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
Toddler Plays Harmonica With Singing Dog
0:39

Toddler Plays Harmonica With Singing Dog
Kendall Jenner VERY Hungover After Kourtney Kardashian&rsquo;s Birthday Bash!
3:23

Kendall Jenner VERY Hungover After Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Bash!
Adorable Dog Is Every Hairstylist's Dream
0:35

Adorable Dog Is Every Hairstylist's Dream
Tristan Thompson ABANDONS Khloe Kardashian In Cleveland!
3:00

Tristan Thompson ABANDONS Khloe Kardashian In Cleveland!
Kanye West UNVEILS New Torture Device! Calls Them Shoes&hellip;
2:50

Kanye West UNVEILS New Torture Device! Calls Them Shoes…
The best of AVICII
1:29

The best of AVICII
Cardi B STRUGGLES With Pregnancy: Will She Be Able To Perform Coachella Week 2?
2:55

Cardi B STRUGGLES With Pregnancy: Will She Be Able To Perform Coachella Week 2?
Fb Outro Khloe App
3:28

Fb Outro Khloe App
 

If you are, or you’ve been savvy with your Potter merch buying along the way, you might be able to make back all that cash and more thanks to Harry fandom demand.

RELATED: Garage-sale find nets $1.1 million at auction
RELATED: Meet the Russian Harry Potter

According to the Mirror, there’s a certain collection of items that are worth millions to dedicated buyers.

The franchise has earned author JK Rowling billions, but it could be profitable for savvy buyers too. Photo: Getty

Firsteditions

It was the book that started it all, and there were 500 first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone printed in the UK.

Of these, 300 were dispersed into British libraries, but there are still 200 promotional copies floating about.

There's only a few hundred first editions of the debut novel in existence - and they fetch a big price. Photo: Getty

If you’ve somehow miraculously managed to get your mitts on one, first editions have fetched nearly $38,000 in the past.

Signed copies

In the early days, JK Rowling was no stranger to book signings, but as the years wore on and Harry’s fame skyrocketed, her signature became a lot rarer.

Nab yourself a signed copy and it could be worth a motza. Photo: Instagram/addymanbooks

In 2006, an autographed collection of the first six novels sold for $20,821.

Toys

You might have mocked your friend for splashing out on Harry Potter Lego at the time, but they might be having the last laugh if they’ve bought a highly sought after set.

Collectors are happy to pay a premium for Potter toys. Photo: ebay.com

A quick check on eBay sees a complete set of Lego listed at a whopping US$10,000 (AU$13,175).

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top