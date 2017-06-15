The Harry Potter items worth serious money

Were you one of the cluey ones who rushed to buy the first Harry Potter book when they first came out?

If you are, or you’ve been savvy with your Potter merch buying along the way, you might be able to make back all that cash and more thanks to Harry fandom demand.

According to the Mirror, there’s a certain collection of items that are worth millions to dedicated buyers.

Firsteditions

It was the book that started it all, and there were 500 first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone printed in the UK.

Of these, 300 were dispersed into British libraries, but there are still 200 promotional copies floating about.

If you’ve somehow miraculously managed to get your mitts on one, first editions have fetched nearly $38,000 in the past.

Signed copies

In the early days, JK Rowling was no stranger to book signings, but as the years wore on and Harry’s fame skyrocketed, her signature became a lot rarer.

In 2006, an autographed collection of the first six novels sold for $20,821.

Toys

You might have mocked your friend for splashing out on Harry Potter Lego at the time, but they might be having the last laugh if they’ve bought a highly sought after set.

A quick check on eBay sees a complete set of Lego listed at a whopping US$10,000 (AU$13,175).

