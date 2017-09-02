News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Model's film festival wardrobe malfunction

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Models are accustomed to working in extreme weather conditions, so when wind struck the Venice Film Festival, Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana simply struck a pose.

Kendall Jenner &amp; Kaia Gerber Are Bringing Back These HOT Oldschool Trends! | Trending Topics
7:43

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Are Bringing Back These HOT Oldschool Trends! | Trending Topics
Bachelor In Paradise intruder Daniel spills all
0:40

Bachelor In Paradise intruder Daniel spills all
Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
15:06

Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
Tech vlogger covers iPhone X in liquid rubber and drops it from 100 feet
4:30

Tech vlogger covers iPhone X in liquid rubber and drops it from 100 feet
Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
2:30

Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
3:12

Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
3:32

Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
2:34

Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
2:25

Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
 

While working the red carpet Friday at the annual event in Italy, the statuesque supermodel was hit by a gust of wind, lifting the train of her strapless magenta Alberta Ferretti gown with a high slit and revealing plenty of leg. When the wind hit, Fontana posed, held her hair in place, and showed off her gorgeous stems.

Isabeli Fontana

Isabeli Fontana suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival. Source: Getty

The windy moment was a reminder of another wardrobe snafu at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. While posing on the red carpet wearing a very similar Alberta Ferretti magenta gown, Fontana’s hot-pink underwear was exposed to the crowd.

Wardrobe malfunctions have become a cultural rite of passage since Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson punctuated their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance of “Rock Your Body” with a maybe-maybe-not intentional yank of Jackson’s costume.

Wardrobe malfunction

Strong gusts of wind caused her dress to fly up. Source: Getty

Last September, Italian models Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello hit the Venice Film Festival in very ventilated gowns. Mello’s pink, belted dress with puffy sleeves was slit to her hip, and a thin strip of fabric covered her nether regions. Salemi wore a tangerine-colored gown with two frontal slits and no underwear. While the women looked phenomenal, it was challenging for them to stay covered in the breeze.

Fontana, who earlier this week walked into the ocean wearing a chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti for the adoring paparazzi, likely won’t let a little breeze knock her down.

This article was originally published on Yahoo Style.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top