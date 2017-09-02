Model's film festival wardrobe malfunction

Models are accustomed to working in extreme weather conditions, so when wind struck the Venice Film Festival, Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana simply struck a pose.

While working the red carpet Friday at the annual event in Italy, the statuesque supermodel was hit by a gust of wind, lifting the train of her strapless magenta Alberta Ferretti gown with a high slit and revealing plenty of leg. When the wind hit, Fontana posed, held her hair in place, and showed off her gorgeous stems.

The windy moment was a reminder of another wardrobe snafu at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. While posing on the red carpet wearing a very similar Alberta Ferretti magenta gown, Fontana’s hot-pink underwear was exposed to the crowd.

Wardrobe malfunctions have become a cultural rite of passage since Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson punctuated their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance of “Rock Your Body” with a maybe-maybe-not intentional yank of Jackson’s costume.

Last September, Italian models Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello hit the Venice Film Festival in very ventilated gowns. Mello’s pink, belted dress with puffy sleeves was slit to her hip, and a thin strip of fabric covered her nether regions. Salemi wore a tangerine-colored gown with two frontal slits and no underwear. While the women looked phenomenal, it was challenging for them to stay covered in the breeze.

Fontana, who earlier this week walked into the ocean wearing a chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti for the adoring paparazzi, likely won’t let a little breeze knock her down.

This article was originally published on Yahoo Style.

