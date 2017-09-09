Would you get into this terrifying croc cage?

News

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Heart-stopping images and video footage have captured tourists coming face to face with a 16-foot-long Saltwater crocodile, separated only by a thin, clear cage wall.

The Cage of Death starts out above the water where the two tourists in it can see the huge crocodile below before the cage is lowered into the pen.

Cage of Death crocodile Darwin

Would you get into this terrifying Cage of Death with this massive croc?! Source: Supplied

Tourists are dangled right in front of the crocodile in an enclosed cage. Source: Supplied

The tourists are then inches from the enormous predator as it greedily snaps its jaws over meaty treats that are being dangled right in front of the cage.

The incredible images and video footage show the Cage of Death at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin City, Australia.

terrifying crocodile Cage of Death Darwin

Even these burly men are terrified of the croc! Source: Supplied

Cage of Death Darwin crocodile

These incredible images show the Cage of Death at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin City, Australia. Source: Supplied

“It’s awesome,” said German tourist Nellie Winters. “When I went in at first I didn’t expect it to be that awesome because the crocodile is huge and you’re right next to him.”

“I was scared but I was fascinated as well. I kept thinking he was going to eat me. You are right next to him and you sometimes forget that there are cages around you,” she added.

Crocodile terrifying Darwin Cage of Death

These tourists look terrified as the massive croc prepares to chow down on a snack. Source: Supplied

Darwin crocodile cage of death australia

This woman was brave enough to kiss the croc through the cage. Kudos to her! Source: Supplied

“You’re that close that you think you could swim next to him and, yeah, he could also eat you, even though he won’t. I didn’t expect it to be that close and intense so I wasn’t that nervous but when we got into the water right next to him I started to feel very nervous,” the tourist admitted.

The Cage of Death is Australia’s only crocodile dive and includes 15 minutes in the enclosure with one of the massive reptiles.

Regular feeding by the Crocosaurus Cove’s crocodile handlers encourages more movement from the predators.

Crocodile Darwin Australia Cage of Death

This croc looks like he's plotting to break that cage and chow down on the tourist! Source: Supplied

RELATED: Diving with crocs in the Solomons

RELATED: Robert Irwin scares Jimmy with snake

The Cage of Death costs around $167 for one person per cage and $260 for two people to go down in the cage together.

Will you be visiting the Cage of Death anytime soon? Source: Supplied

Crocosaurus Cove also boasts the world’s largest display of Australian reptiles and has other attractions including Swim with the Crocs, Fishing for Crocs and get your picture taken with a baby Saltwater Crocodile.

For more information see www.mediadrumworld.com.

