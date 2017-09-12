These are the perfumes Kate and Diana wore on their wedding days

Dressing like a queen is out of the realms of possibility for most of us.

But thanks to a recent report in The Telegraph that revealed the names of fragrances the Royals wore on their big days, we can smell like one. (Yay, we always knew we were borne to be #qweens.)

According to the publication, Princess Diana wore her favourite scent during her nuptials to Prince Charles in 198X, which was a fruity fragrance called Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum by Houbigant Paris.

With an eye-watering price tag of $321 smelling like our Di doesn't come cheap, but it's certainly achievable. #winning.

Apparently lovely Diana was so taken with the perfume, she sprayed it on her famous Ivory silk taffeta and lace gown, which stained it. Oops!

Regardless, we think she looked divine.

Meanwhile Kate Middleton is said to have favoured a slighlty softer floral fragrance on her big day to Prince William in 2011.

In true Kate style, the mum-of-two chose to wear a small unknown brand, Illuminum.

The Daily Mail reported after, that every single bottle of the White Gardenia Petals fragrance had sold out within minutes of the perfume being revealed.

Queen Elizabeth has never identified what fragrance she wore when she tied the knot to Prince Philip.

However, Royal experts believe she chose a perfume by British brand Floris.

RELATED: Kate's secret expensive style habits exposed

RELATED: Why Diana wore her engagement ring after separating from Charles

Their signature scent White Rose is said to smell of the Queen’s favourite flower, carnations.

It really is all about those all important details.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram