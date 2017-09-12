News

These are the perfumes Kate and Diana wore on their wedding days

But thanks to a recent report in The Telegraph that revealed the names of fragrances the Royals wore on their big days, we can smell like one. (Yay, we always knew we were borne to be #qweens.)

Princess Diana wore her fave perfume on her big day! Source: Getty

According to the publication, Princess Diana wore her favourite scent during her nuptials to Prince Charles in 198X, which was a fruity fragrance called Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum by Houbigant Paris.

With an eye-watering price tag of $321 smelling like our Di doesn't come cheap, but it's certainly achievable. #winning.

Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum costs over $300! Source: Supplied

Apparently lovely Diana was so taken with the perfume, she sprayed it on her famous Ivory silk taffeta and lace gown, which stained it. Oops!

Regardless, we think she looked divine.

Diana wore her fave perfume on her big day to Prince Charles. Source: Getty

Meanwhile Kate Middleton is said to have favoured a slighlty softer floral fragrance on her big day to Prince William in 2011.

In true Kate style, the mum-of-two chose to wear a small unknown brand, Illuminum.

The Daily Mail reported after, that every single bottle of the White Gardenia Petals fragrance had sold out within minutes of the perfume being revealed.

This stuff sold out as soon as people knew Kate wore it. Source: Supplied

Kate Middleton smelled like soft flowers when this pic was taken. Source: Getty

Queen Elizabeth has never identified what fragrance she wore when she tied the knot to Prince Philip.

However, Royal experts believe she chose a perfume by British brand Floris.

The Queen is thought to have worn this perfume that smells like her favourite flowers. Source: Supplied

Their signature scent White Rose is said to smell of the Queen’s favourite flower, carnations.

It really is all about those all important details.

