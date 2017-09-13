You can now buy fried chicken with your face

As Apple introduces its Face ID feature in its latest iPhone X, there's another company incorporating facial recognition technology in its operations.

Apple now lets you buy fried chicken with your face

KFC in China has jumped on the bandwagon, making it as easy as ever for customers to now order a fried bucket of chicken.

All it takes is a smile, with the "Smile to Pay" service being adopted at the KPRO concept store in Hangzhou, eastern China.

Yum China Holdings, which owns KFC in China, is implementing this new strategy in the hope to attract younger, tech savvy consumers.

So how does it work? Customers simply scan their faces when placing an order at a kiosk, which will then prompt them to enter a phone number.

"Elevating the customer experience through new design, flavors and technologies has always been central to our approach at KFC in China," said Johnson Huang, a KFC general manager.

"We are excited to partner with Alipay to bring the world’s first commercial application of the facial recognition payment solution to our customers.

"With the adoption of the facial recognition payment solution, KPRO customers can experience this ground-breaking technology while enjoying fresh and tasty meals prepared in our open kitchen."

Looks like it's time to order some Popcorn chicken stat.

