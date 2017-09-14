Samuel Johnson shares another touching photo of Connie

Connie Johnson passed away last week after she fought a long and hard battle with cancer throughout her life.

Her brother, actor Samuel Johnson, has shared a touching photo of the pair of them when they were both youngsters.

The sweet black and white snap was posted last night showing Connie hugging their father tight and Sam looking like a confused little toddler in just his undies.

He captioned the pictured writing: “lil connie cottonsocks part II (sic)”.

Just a few days before Sam posted another photo of himself with Connie as cheeky youngsters.

Connie, Sam and their other sister Hilde were all raised by their father in Daylesford, Victoria after their mother died by suicide when Sam was just a toddler.

Sam actually revealed both of his parents were both bisexual in a frank Facebook post last year.

“My mum was one of the first women to go and shark the fellas in men-only bars. My dad was stay at home before the term was coined. And mum and dad were both bi-sexual. Looking back, I suppose we were fairly progressive. I like to think we still are,” he wrote on the Love Your Sister Facebook page.

The Love Your Sister Facebook page is also where Sam announced the death of his sister Connie last week.

“We lost Connie today,” a post on the same page read. “Or, as she asked me to say, she died of cancer today. It was so beautiful. We laughed, we cried, we sang stupid songs from our childhood to her, which she loved (mostly!).”

She inspired countless with her warrior attitude and left a lasting legacy by raising millions for cancer research with Sam.

Throughout her three-decade long fight with the disease, Connie was always smiling and her positive attitude towards life led to her being awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia the day before she died.

Sam also invited those who want to pay their respects to attend her memorial service.

Posting on their Love Your Sister Facebook page, Sam revealed the location of Connie's funeral would be in Melbourne on the 23rd of September alongside an image of what appears to be him inside a stunning church.

