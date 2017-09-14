Samuel Johnson shares another touching photo of Connie

News

Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Her brother, actor Samuel Johnson, has shared a touching photo of the pair of them when they were both youngsters.

Love your sister facebook Samuel Johnson Connie Johnson cancer

Samuel Johnson's sister Connie passed away last week after tough battle with cancer. Source: Love Your Sister Facebook

The sweet black and white snap was posted last night showing Connie hugging their father tight and Sam looking like a confused little toddler in just his undies.

He captioned the pictured writing: “lil connie cottonsocks part II (sic)”.

Connie Johnson cancer died Samuel Johnson

Sam posted this sweet photo with his sister Connie and their father yesterday. Source: Instagram

Just a few days before Sam posted another photo of himself with Connie as cheeky youngsters.

"Sammy Seal and Connie Cottonsocks," Sam captioned this photo of himself and his sister on Instagram a few days ago. Source: Instagram

Connie, Sam and their other sister Hilde were all raised by their father in Daylesford, Victoria after their mother died by suicide when Sam was just a toddler.

Sam actually revealed both of his parents were both bisexual in a frank Facebook post last year.

“My mum was one of the first women to go and shark the fellas in men-only bars. My dad was stay at home before the term was coined. And mum and dad were both bi-sexual. Looking back, I suppose we were fairly progressive. I like to think we still are,” he wrote on the Love Your Sister Facebook page.

Sam announced his sister's death alongside this photo on Friday. Connie fought a long and hard battle with cancer. Source: Facebook

The Love Your Sister Facebook page is also where Sam announced the death of his sister Connie last week.

“We lost Connie today,” a post on the same page read. “Or, as she asked me to say, she died of cancer today. It was so beautiful. We laughed, we cried, we sang stupid songs from our childhood to her, which she loved (mostly!).”

She inspired countless with her warrior attitude and left a lasting legacy by raising millions for cancer research with Sam.

Connie during one of her successful fundraising efforts. Source: Facebook

RELATED: Tributes flow for Connie Johnson

RELATED: Samuel Johnson invites mourners to farewell sister Connie

Throughout her three-decade long fight with the disease, Connie was always smiling and her positive attitude towards life led to her being awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia the day before she died.

Sam also invited those who want to pay their respects to attend her memorial service.

The siblings were incredibly close and worked together to raise millions for cancer charities. Source: Facebook

In a short message, Sam revealed details of where Connie's service will take place. Source: Facebook

Posting on their Love Your Sister Facebook page, Sam revealed the location of Connie's funeral would be in Melbourne on the 23rd of September alongside an image of what appears to be him inside a stunning church.

