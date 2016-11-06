If you switched to solar, what could you buy with the savings.

Over its lifetime, your residential solar system could save you more than $12,000. Imagine what you could do with the money you save by switching to solar power! The answer? A lot.

Restyle your home

The money your household saves by switching to solar power could fund a home makeover! As your family grows, it’s important to update your home to suit their needs and tastes. Unfortunately, we don't always have the extra money to do it. With your savings, you could repaint your kids’ rooms, buy fresh soft furnishings for the lounge, or buy new matching kitchenware. There are a lot of affordable decorating solutions out there that make a big difference.

We all have one premium streaming account but you could have all premium Netflix, Stan, Spotify AND Foxtel NOW accounts without feeling guilty. You’ll never feel the frustration of your provider not having the show you want because you’ll have access to them all! You’ll never need to leave the house again. There'll be movies, tunes and series to keep the whole family entertained and the best bit is you can rest easy knowing running and charging the tv and devices won’t be costing you an arm and a leg. And if you're watching over Summer, run your AC knowing your solar system is keeping the costs under control.

Really never having to vacuum again is priceless but quickly your solar savings will build up and you will be able to afford a top of the line robot vacuum that retail around $1500. Each month you’ll have more free time to enjoy the money you’re not spending on electricity bills.

Turn that dream holiday into a reality for you and your family. Whether it's two weeks in Disneyland Florida, an adventure around Europe or a no expense spared roadtrip down the coast – we all have our own idea of a dream holiday. Regardless of what that is, if you put aside the money you save on electricity bills by switching to solar power that holiday could be within reach!

