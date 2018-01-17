TV star posts steamy bathtub post with her friend

She’s known for flashing the flesh on social media and Caroline Flack has done it once again – but this time around she’s joined by a friend.

The 38-year-old Love Island presenter, who broke the internet back in November with her topless pool snap, uploaded a picture of her and her friend from her bathtub.

“Tub life,” she simply captioned the steamy photo, with saw the women draping themselves over the top of the bath.

In another photo, Caroline has her leg up in the air while her friend laughs along beside her.

The women had full faces of make-up on as they posed for the photos, before posting them online for Caroline’s 1.3 million followers.

"That's one steamy bathtub,” one person said.

“I’ve been deliberating and I have decided that tub life is definitely for me,” another person said.

It comes after the 38-year-old shared a photograph of herself applying lipstick in the pool with her arms strategically placed in front of her chest

“Wish you were here,” she captioned it.

The photo was liked over 55,000 times with people commenting on how incredible the star looked.

