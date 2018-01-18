News

Princess Charlotte takes charge of George, Queen reveals

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’ve ever wondered who wears the pants in the Windsor household, we have the answer for you.

According to the Monarch, Princess Charlotte is the queen bee at Kensington Palace and takes charge over her older brother Prince George.

Queen Elizabeth made the suggestion while handing out a bible to a high performing primary school student at Sandringham House.

Princess charlotte bossy

Apparently young Charlotte takes care of her older brother. Photo: Getty

When awarding it to 10-year-old Emily Clay for her efforts in religious studies, the Queen asked if she “looked after” her younger sister, only to hear that it was in fact “the other way around” and the little sister looked after her.

Emily’s mother told the Daily Mail, “She asked if Emily looked after [her younger sister] Hadleigh and I said it was more the other way around.”

“[The Queen] said it was like that with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.”

Princess charlotte news

The Queen revealed that Charlotte is in charge at home. Photo: Getty

Her Majesty’s comments come after Kate Middleton said exactly the same thing last year when she explained that her two-year-old daughter is “the one in charge”.

After a conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge, a fellow mum told People, “[Kate] said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge.”

“We have both got two-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

Kate middleton news

Kate Middleton also said the two-year-old takes control at home. Photo: Getty

The mum also went on to reveal that “[Kate said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when a third bundle of joy enters the home later this year.

Charlotte has just started pre-school. Photo: Getty

