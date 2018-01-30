Designer creates 'creepy' Harry and Meghan dolls

A designer’s creations have been mocked online after she released images of the ‘creepy’ doll replicas she made of Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle.

Shirley Corsey is selling the dolls on her Etsy account for $216.20 to celebrate the upcoming May 19th wedding of the loved-up royals.

However, people have claimed that the royal wedding memorabilia is actually the ‘stuff of nightmares’.

The dolls come as a replacement for a previous attempt by the same designer where she was slammed for creating a Prince Harry doll with brown hair and eyes.

“Dolls freak me out anyway, but there's something especially creepy about the lifelike face on the Harry, and his eyes,” one person said.

“Looks nothing like him though. And the Meghan looks like the face from the original Chucky doll.”

Others claimed that they couldn’t decide whether or not there is something ‘unnerving’ about the dolls themselves or the fact that people actually want to buy them.

Shirley took to her Etsy account to address the backlash over the first dolls, saying it’s something she’s “never experienced before”.

“This "Royals Wedding pair" is all over the web and twitter! - GOOD, BAD OR INDIFFERENT - it caused a buzz...something I never experienced before...based on what I've read, most comments had to do with my INSPIRED Prince Harry, people commented he did not look like the actual Prince Harry,” she wrote.

Dolls freak me out anyway, but there's something especially creepy about the lifelike face on the Harry, and his eyes! Looks nothing like him though. And the Meghan looks like the face from the original Chucky doll. 😂 — Stacey (@TeamHeckles) January 19, 2018

These Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls are the stuff of nightmares https://t.co/4H6ZnWiHuS — Your Anon Facts (@youranonfactz) January 18, 2018

Me after seeing the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls pic.twitter.com/RfGgEr7nv3 — ChrisManny2018 (@chrismanny3) January 18, 2018

I’m not sure which is more unnerving: the Harry and Meghan Dolls themselves, or the fact that people actually want them. pic.twitter.com/5QkZVIgHfK — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) January 18, 2018

“Introducing my revised “Royal Wedding Pair” – Inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

She goes on to say that the dolls are dressed in “handmade, hand sewn clothing designed by our very own shop owner and seamstress”.

“Her creations are inspired by and created to depict a real person's "iconic" ensemble from a historical or current event.”

