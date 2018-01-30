News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shares her spots after breaking up with acne-shaming boyfriend
Woman shares acne after breaking up with spot-shaming boyfriend

Designer creates 'creepy' Harry and Meghan dolls

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

A designer’s creations have been mocked online after she released images of the ‘creepy’ doll replicas she made of Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle.

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
7:12

Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
2:40

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
1:41

Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL

They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL
HACKED!? Harry Styles Fans Confused by Tweet-and-Delete Porn Post with Louis Tomlinson
1:59

HACKED!? Harry Styles Fans Confused by Tweet-and-Delete Porn Post with Louis Tomlinson
Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
2:41

Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
1:08

Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
 

Shirley Corsey is selling the dolls on her Etsy account for $216.20 to celebrate the upcoming May 19th wedding of the loved-up royals.

However, people have claimed that the royal wedding memorabilia is actually the ‘stuff of nightmares’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls

A designer’s creations have been mocked online after she released images of the ‘creepy’ doll replicas she made of Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle. Photo: Splash

Royal wedding

Shirley Corsey is selling the dolls on her Etsy account for $216.20 to celebrate the upcoming May 19th wedding of the loved-up royals. Photo: Splash

The dolls come as a replacement for a previous attempt by the same designer where she was slammed for creating a Prince Harry doll with brown hair and eyes.

“Dolls freak me out anyway, but there's something especially creepy about the lifelike face on the Harry, and his eyes,” one person said.

“Looks nothing like him though. And the Meghan looks like the face from the original Chucky doll.”

Others claimed that they couldn’t decide whether or not there is something ‘unnerving’ about the dolls themselves or the fact that people actually want to buy them.

Shirley took to her Etsy account to address the backlash over the first dolls, saying it’s something she’s “never experienced before”.

“This "Royals Wedding pair" is all over the web and twitter! - GOOD, BAD OR INDIFFERENT - it caused a buzz...something I never experienced before...based on what I've read, most comments had to do with my INSPIRED Prince Harry, people commented he did not look like the actual Prince Harry,” she wrote.

However, people have claimed that the royal wedding memorabilia is actually the ‘stuff of nightmares’. Photo: Splash











“Introducing my revised “Royal Wedding Pair” – Inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

She goes on to say that the dolls are dressed in “handmade, hand sewn clothing designed by our very own shop owner and seamstress”.

“Her creations are inspired by and created to depict a real person's "iconic" ensemble from a historical or current event.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top