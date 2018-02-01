Why Harry and Meghan's kids won't be prince or princesses

They may be two of the most prestigious members of the royal family but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s future children won’t have a prince or princess title.

The loved-up royals are due to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’ on May 19th in a lavish Windsor Castle wedding.

And while Prince Harry may have already spoken about his desire to have kids as soon as possible, they won’t be HRHs or prince and princesses.

Prince and Princess and HRH statuses are only reserved for children or grandchildren of the Monarch.

Prince George’s was the exception as his father, Prince William is in line to be king.

The Queen actually issued a new Letters Patent when Princess Charlotte was born to give her the same title as her brother.

If she didn’t, the now Princess Charlotte would have been known as Lady Charlotte Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, with Kate Middleton pregnant with the couple’s third child, that will push Prince Harry down to sixth in the line of succession, meaning it’s highly unlikely his future child will be the Monarch.

It also means that should Prince Charles take over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future kids could eventually become a prince or princess, as their grandfather would be king.

So, what will their royal titles be? Well it’s thought that the Queen will bestow Harry with a Dukedom on his wedding day.

It’s believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Albany or Clarence have also been thrown into the mix by royal fans.

If they were to go on and have children, their offspring would likely be given lord or lady titles.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex’s children are entitled to prince and princess titles because their father is the son of the Queen, however they decided to shun tradition.

When their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor was born, she was eight in line to the throne, but her parents decided to give her a lady title instead of princess.

Likewise, their son James was named James Alexander Philip Theo and is known as Viscount Severn.

