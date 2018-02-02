How Meghan's making Kate step up her royal game

She announced her pregnancy back in September just weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement bombshell and since then, Kate Middleton has stepped up her official appearances in a pretty obvious way.

From hospital visits to charity appearances and even the royal tour of Sweden and Norway the Duchess is currently on with Prince William, there doesn’t seem to have been a week where Kate hasn’t made headlines.

And now it looks like her takeover of the royal duties may have something to do with her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Since the 36-year-old Suits actress made her way into the royal family, Kate appears to have upped her royal duties and even had an extreme fashion makeover.

In October, it was reported that the Queen was livid with Kate because asked to be less involved in royal appearances so she could focus on being another to two-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince George.

“Prince William told her Kate wants her public appearances kept to a minimum and he's 100 percent behind her,” an insider told Life & Style.

However, since then, it appears that the opposite has happened with Kate actually attending more charity, red carpet and official events than ever before.

It’s thought that perhaps it may be a way for the Duchess to take the limelight back after the media and public have spent the past few months focused on her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle.

“Kate Middleton can get pregnant with ten royal babies, yet the press will still focus on Harry and Meghan and how perfect they are for each other,” an insider told the Daily Star.

“They are young, their romance is fresh and most importantly, they’ve got a bright future ahead of them. In other words, they are the royal family’s new A-list stars.

“And for Kate, that’s what is troubling her right now. She’s no longer the star of the show.”

Over the coming weeks, a heavily pregnant Kate is expected to finish off her current royal tour, visit a treatment centre in Essex and attend numerous other events with Prince William.

Meanwhile, the Duchess’s fashion sense has also appeared to evolve since Meghan came on the scene, with the public unsure whether they’re a fan of it or not.

While Kate is usually pictured without a handbag or a clutch, she was spotted recently with a dainty Chanel bag, much like ones Meghan carries.

She also has decided to sport some pretty out there fashion choices lately, after being known as the ‘thrifty Duchess for years - but the public don't seem to be fans of fashion-forward Kate.

On Wednesday, she showed up at an official dinner in Sweden wearing a long, gold, floral, $2,500 Erdem gown, which was ridiculed online.

“No, it looked like the Queen Mother's drapes and whoever styles her needs to be fired. Duchess did NOT deserve to be dressed like that,” one person said online.

“Nope sorry it’s not for me. I had similar when I was 7 in 1974! Grew tired of wearing long dresses resembling Grandma’s curtains. She normally looks so classy too; what a shame - I think the dress is hideous! Sorry,” another person said.

While she might have redeemed herself in Norway by wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen cape dress, back in London, her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s was applauded for her fashion statement when she arrived at the Endeavour Awards in a black suit.

According to sources, Meghan was trying not to steal the Duchess’s limelight when she was on her royal tour.

However, her chic choice of outfit seems to have totally overshadowed Kate’s princess gown.

